CHB Federation to send ‘thousands of letters’ to thank Badnore for approving Delhi solution for need-based changes

THE representatives of Sector Committees of the Chandigarh Housing Board Federation met in Sector 44D on Sunday and expressed gratitude to the UT Administrator, VP Singh Badnore for considering the Delhi solution for need-based changes.

It was resolved that the federation will immediately start a new mass letter writing campaign to “get very reasonable charges for the Delhi solution when it is accepted.”

The federation stated, “This time thousands of signed letters will be written, collected and sent to the esteemed Administrator, appealing to him to fix charges that suit the pocket of lower-middle-class CHB residents.”

The letter further specified, “we shall always stay grateful for giving us Delhi solution on need-based changes. We are suffering from record-breaking price-rise all around these days.”

It further added, “our house are not sums of money that we carry in our pockets like rich people. These were, are, and shall always stay only roofs over our heads. We humbly appeal to you to fix such reasonable charges for Delhi solution as suit our lower-middle class pockets.”