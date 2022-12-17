53-year-old CHB employee gets seven years in jail for accepting bribe of Rs 7,000

The special vigilance court of Chandigarh Friday sentenced to seven-year imprisonment a 53-year-old Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) employee for accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 in 2015.

While pronouncing the judgment, the court of Jaibir Singh, Additional District and Sessions Judge, observed, “The corruption in a civilised society is a disease like cancer, which, if not detected and cured in time, is sure to malign the polity of our country leading to disastrous consequences. This has entered into the society to such an extent that many persons think that it is unavoidable. Many see it as normal and not immoral and that is disturbing. The corrupt have turned and twisted the system to suit them and have thrived. Many have prospered. The corruption is a social evil, which has eroded the applicability of just and fairness in the society.”

As per the prosecution, a case was registered on the complaint of Bikram Jit Singh, a resident of Phase-11, Mohali, who alleged that Rajesh Kumar (accused) working as senior assistant in the account branch of Chandigarh Housing Board, Sector 9, Chandigarh, was demanding Rs 9,000 as a bribe in lieu of favouring the complainant by exemption of Rs 6 lakh as interest on the pending instalments against a flat allotted to Amrinder Singh, cousin of complainant in Sector 63, Chandigarh. The accused had already accepted Rs 2,000 from the complainant on June 24, 2015, and he was compelling the complainant to pay the remaining amount of bribe.

Taking note of the complaint, the vigilance department of Chandigarh laid a trap and the accused was apprehended while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 7,000 from the complainant.

During the trial, the defence counsel argued that the prosecution has not furnished any evidence that the accused had any authority to reduce the penalty imposed by the Chandigarh Housing Board in respect of the house of the complainant’s brother in which the complainant also has 50 per cent share.

After hearing the arguments, the court of Jaibir Singh held the accused guilty under sections 7 and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the convict.