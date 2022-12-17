scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

53-year-old CHB employee gets seven years in jail for accepting bribe of Rs 7,000

After hearing the arguments, the court of Jaibir Singh held the accused guilty under sections 7 and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Taking note of the complaint, the vigilance department of Chandigarh laid a trap and the accused was apprehended while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 7,000 from the complainant. (File/Representational)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The special vigilance court of Chandigarh Friday sentenced to seven-year imprisonment a 53-year-old Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) employee for accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 in 2015.

While pronouncing the judgment, the court of Jaibir Singh, Additional District and Sessions Judge, observed, “The corruption in a civilised society is a disease like cancer, which, if not detected and cured in time, is sure to malign the polity of our country leading to disastrous consequences. This has entered into the society to such an extent that many persons think that it is unavoidable. Many see it as normal and not immoral and that is disturbing. The corrupt have turned and twisted the system to suit them and have thrived. Many have prospered. The corruption is a social evil, which has eroded the applicability of just and fairness in the society.”

As per the prosecution, a case was registered on the complaint of Bikram Jit Singh, a resident of Phase-11, Mohali, who alleged that Rajesh Kumar (accused) working as senior assistant in the account branch of Chandigarh Housing Board, Sector 9, Chandigarh, was demanding Rs 9,000 as a bribe in lieu of favouring the complainant by exemption of Rs 6 lakh as interest on the pending instalments against a flat allotted to Amrinder Singh, cousin of complainant in Sector 63, Chandigarh. The accused had already accepted Rs 2,000 from the complainant on June 24, 2015, and he was compelling the complainant to pay the remaining amount of bribe.

Taking note of the complaint, the vigilance department of Chandigarh laid a trap and the accused was apprehended while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 7,000 from the complainant.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...
Bihar liquor law: Less than 1% convicted since 2016Premium
Bihar liquor law: Less than 1% convicted since 2016

During the trial, the defence counsel argued that the prosecution has not furnished any evidence that the accused had any authority to reduce the penalty imposed by the Chandigarh Housing Board in respect of the house of the complainant’s brother in which the complainant also has 50 per cent share.

More from Chandigarh

After hearing the arguments, the court of Jaibir Singh held the accused guilty under sections 7 and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the convict.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 07:28:14 am
Next Story

Multiple legal fights and eight years later: First train with coal from Punjab’s own mine in Jharkhand chugs in

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close