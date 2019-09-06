CHB continues demolition of unauthorised structures

THE CHANDIGARH Housing Board (CHB) demolished two fresh unauthorised constructions in Sector 40 Thursday. Another fresh unauthorised construction was also scheduled for demolition on the same day but the demolition was taken up by the allottee himself prior to the exercise.

So far, the CHB enforcement squad has identified 168 fresh unauthorised constructions and on-the-site challans have been issued. As many as 39 structures have already been demolished in Sector 45, Dadumajra, Sector 56, Maloya, Modern Housing Complex Manimajra and Sector 40.

“CHB has issued demand notice for cost of demolitions in 23 cases. In remaining cases demand notice for cost of demolitions will be issued shortly. The allottees have been given 10 days time to pay the demand. In case any of the allottee fail to pay the demolition cost, their allotments are liable to be cancelled”, said a release by the board.

According to CHB allottees removed the violations themselves in 17 cases, while in 13 cases the violations were regularised under need-based changes.