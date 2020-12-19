CHB Board of directors approves General Housing Scheme; to be launched in March next year

The project will be developed on two plots, measuring 10.51 acres and 6.43 acres. (Express photo)

The Board of Directors of the Chandigarh Housing Board approved the General Housing Scheme for people at Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Information Technology Park (IT Park) in their meeting on Friday. The scheme will officially be launched in March next year.

A senior official who attended the meeting said that the scheme has been approved. The project will be developed by the Chandigarh Housing Board and will comprise 728 flats of three different categories.

The project will also have seven-storey towers equipped with two basements with provisions of parking of two cars each for each flat, in addition to the surface parking for visitors.

The project will be developed on two plots, measuring 10.51 acres and 6.43 acres.

Although the exact rates of the flats are yet to be decided, tentative cost ranges between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2.75 crore, officials said.

The CHB officials further said that though the exact cost has to be worked out, a four BHK flat will cost between Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 2.75 crore. A three BHK in the project will cost around Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore, while a two BHK will cost around Rs 1.5 crore.

There will be 28 flats with four BHKs, 448 flats of three BHKs and 252 flats of two BHKs.

Advisor Manoj Parida decided to abolish all discretionary quota in allotment of houses under various schemes of the CHB. The quota was 5 per cent earlier.

