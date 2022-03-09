CHB Board Meeting: Cancelled allotments to be restored with conditions, says Chandigarh Adviser

In a relief for several allottees, the Chandigarh Housing Board in its board meeting on Tuesday decided to restore the allotments of those whose residential units were cancelled due to building violations — but with certain riders.

The decision was taken in the Chandigarh Housing Board’s board of directors meeting that took place under the chairmanship of Dharam Pal, Adviser to Administrator who is also the chairman of Chandigarh Housing Board.

At the meeting, it was announced and specified that the allotment of all those whose residential units were cancelled due to building violations and their appeals are pending before the board to be restored but with certain conditions.

The board decided that for restoration, the allottees will have to remove all those building violations by September 30 this year because of which the allotment was cancelled. It was also said that the payment of applicable revival/restoration charges shall be paid.

When the issue was taken up in the meeting, three non-official directors of the board — Hitesh Puri, Poonam Sharma and Surinder Bagha — sought extension of time and asked for consideration of one-time settlement for these violations that have been made by the residents of CHB houses, for which they were served notices of cancellation of their residential units.

They put forth that one-time settlement be done on the basis of need-based policy (which is still under the consideration of need-based change committee). They also demanded that the residents be allowed transfer of property after the registration of documents by the estate office.

However, chairman of the board after hearing them all gave time just till September 30 this year to get their units restored by removing the violations and paying the dues.

“Time has been given to people till September 30 and by that time we are hopeful the new need-based policy will also be finalised as it is under the consideration of need-based change commitee,” Puri said.

The allottees are hopeful that some of the violations will be regularised on payment of charges. The housing board on Monday also issued show-cause notices to 11,641 people who haven’t cleared their dues which they owe to the housing board. The show-cause notices mentioned that why their allotment may not be cancelled. They have been given time till March 25 to clear the dues.

OTHER DECISIONS

The CHB also decided that all vacant posts of various categories in the Chandigarh Housing Board are to be filled through direct recruitment through a fair and transparent process.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal also stated that efforts should be made to speed up the process of allowing approvals/sanctions in a time-bound manner and preferably the single window process to be followed.

NEED-BASED CHANGES

The UT Adviser stated that on the issue of need-based changes in the residential units of Chandigarh Housing Board, a committee has already been constituted. He said that a report of the committee will be placed before the board for consideration and appropriate decisions will be taken in the next meeting. As the allottees were asking for a settlement of the need-based changes, a committee was constituted by the UT Adviser.