CHB bags award for best practices to improve environment

The Chandigarh Housing Board won the HUDCO Award for 2019-20 for Best Practices to Improve the Living Environment under the theme, Housing, Urban Poverty and Infrastructure.

The award was given to the Chandigarh Housing Board for its work in the slum rehabilitation project at Maloya-I.

“The best practices adopted by the CHB, which have demonstrated a positive and tangible impact on improving the living environment of people- particularly the poor and disadvantaged, have been recognised by this award of HUDCO,” a statement by the UT Administration said.

In Maloya, the CHB has constructed 4,960 small flats under its slum rehabilitation programme, which were handed over to the resident of colonies, particularly from Colony 4. The complex of Maloya is a town in itself, equipped with most of the required infrastructure, such as central green belt, parks, playground, schools, police station, bus queue shelter, cycle track and anganwadis, among others– which has drastically improved the living environment of allottees who have been shifted from slum colonies.

During the implementation of CHB’s project, it adopted various best practices and Improved Service Delivery Initiatives, such as change in mode of allotment, promoting excellence through IT in identification of beneficiaries and in allotment process, simplification of application form and its allotment procedure, innovation in flat design to make it user-friendly and economical and integration with aadhar etc. Besides making the tedious allotment system simple, the CHB’s initiative also made it more user-friendly.

