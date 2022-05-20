CHB asks people to email pending applications

Apart from holding a special camp on June 4, the Chandigarh Housing Board has asked people to email all pending applications regarding any issue that is to be decided by the Board.

“It has been decided that all the pending applications, which were filed before March 31, 2022, are to be finalised in a Mission Mode. Accordingly, all such applicants are requested to provide basic details like Name, Dwelling Unit Number, Nature of Application and Mobile Number at chbpending@gmail.com by May 31 this month. It would be better if they also provide scanned a copy of the last communication from CHB with regard to the pending matter,” an order issued by the CHB’s Chief Executive Officer Yashpal Garg.

It also stated, “In all such cases, the applicant will be contacted on the given mobile number within three days and will be guided to complete the pending documentation, if any, for early disposal of the case. Further, a special camp will be organised on June 4 between 10 am to 1 pm at Block ‘C’ Sector-9D where all the pending references received on the email chbpending@gmail.com will be considered.”

Recently, CHB had decided to de-link execution of lease deed/conveyance deed and transfer of residential units from building violations. Now, the execution of the deeds and transfer of built-up units is being allowed even if show-cause notice for building violations has been issued. In all these pending cases now the application can be allowed after obtaining an affidavit/indemnity bond in the prescribed format.