CHB approves launch of general housing scheme

The Chandigarh Housing Board directors in a board meeting Thursday approved the launch of a General Housing Scheme for people in Sector 53, with another proposal for four-bedroom flats as well on the same parcel of land.

The decision was taken in the meeting chaired by UT Adviser Dharam Pal who is also the Chairman of the CHB. According to the tentative plan worked out by the officials, a three-bedroom dwelling unit of 1581.79 square feet would cost around Rs 1.58 crore. There would be as many as 192 flats of this category which will be high income group with twin basement and G+5 category. Similarly, there would be 100 flats in the category two-bedroom units of 1335.88 square feet, costing Rs 1.35 crore each. These would be middle income group flats, with a basement. It was also decided that there would be 48 two-room economically weaker section (EWS) flats and one flat of this category would cost Rs 54 lakh. The area would be 485.55 square feet. There would be a total of 340 flats including all three categories. The board officials also suggested that there should be four-bedroom flats as well. The proposal was made and was approved to be placed in the board’s next meeting.

“A separate scheme with four-bed room flats in the same parcel of land is to be placed before the board in next meeting for consideration,” a statement by the board said.

Amalgamation of two or more commercial units allowed

In another major decision taken by the CHB, the amalgamation of two or more commercial units was permitted on the lines of the Estate Office. There had been many representations in the past about the same. It was stated, that for the amalgamation of shop-cum-office/ shop-cum-flat/ bayshop/ booth, two or more adjoining sites with the same ownership would be allowed and will be permissible.

Partial amalgamation of floors as temporary arrangement is also allowed. If the owners of two adjoining plots are different and both buildings are rented to one party, the entry/opening of the size of 1.80m (6’-0”) wide can be allowed for connectivity at each floor as long as the tenancy is applicable subject to taking an affidavit from the owners of the SCO, it was stated. However, these will only be permitted with certain riders that include the fact that “the structural stability of the same will be submitted by the allottees and prior permission of the secretary, CHB is obtained”.

Allottees to get time for need-based changes

The statement also talked about need-based changes that were permitted recently. “Considering that certain need-based changes have been recently permitted, some time may be allowed to the allottees to get their violations regularised as per the permitted Need Based Changed.

“Accordingly, the allotment of all those allottees who’s residential units were cancelled due to Building Violations and their appeals are pending before the Board to be restored at the level of the CEO-CHB on completion the fact that removal of all those building violations by June 30, 2023 because of which the allotment was cancelled. And payment of applicable revival/restoration charges,” a statement said.

It was also decided in the meeting that since some of the unsold residential or commercial units, which could not be sold after three attempts, may be included in next e-tender, after further reduction in reserve prices by about 10 per cent by the CEO of CHB.

Transfer fee of commercial properties reduced

The CHB in another major move decided to slash the transfer fees of commercial properties that were sold by the CHB through auction or tender, that is through competitive bidding process for pending and new applications. However, it was said that the publication charges for transfer of commercial property may be kept at par with the publication charges of other properties, to be revised to Rs 10, 000 + applicable GST.

For commercial properties allotted in ways other than auction or tender, the CHB is charging 25 per cent UEI on the lines the Estate Office it was said, and the same will continue. It was stated that in case of commercial properties allotted through auction/tender, i.e. competitive bidding, the CHB may charge transfer fees on the lines of the Estate Office with applicable GST.