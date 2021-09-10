CHB allottees unhappy as housing board rejects Delhi pattern for need-based changes

CITY RESIDENTS have been left disappointed as the Chandigarh Housing Board did not give a clear go ahead to the Delhi pattern of one-time solution for need based changes and instead forming a new committee.

“The news that the Administration rejected Delhi One-time Solution for need-based changes in CHB houses was received with shocked sadness by 4,00,000 CHB residents. Once again, a blind eye has been turned to two intractable problems: excess coverage and encroachment that ail huge numbers of population. It is not something new. The most closed-mind Administration has done it again and again since 2001,” said the CHB residents welfare federation in a statement issued Thursday.

“The most absurd thing is that this new closed-mind Administration piously plans through a secretary-level committee to find an innovative solution, by itself rejecting the most innovative Delhi solution. Nobody has succeeded in showing the Administration that the Delhi solution is not against their five arguments which is that it is not good in a seismic threat zone, it will distort street view or it will permanently destroy bylaws or it will fly in the face of NBC by going against the requirements of air, light, etc or will alter the character of the planned city,” the statement further read.

The federation stated that nobody was able to tell the administration that the delhi solution is only a better version of the board’s annual penalty solution.

“It addresses all concerns like mandatory Structural Security Certificate ensures no harm in case of a seismic situation, one-time charges only replace the current annual charges plan because no regularisation of excess coverage inside/outside plot and no legal right over it will only let the current situation prevail only till the time in not distant future when redevelopment of congested areas will restore bylaws and NBC, and all street view aberrations, and seismic threats will permanently disappear,” added the statement.

The federation said that if invited, “they will definitely present our case before the newly envisaged Secretary Committee, though they know from past experience that whatever this new committee suggests will be ignored by the architect office with a stubborn, superior contempt. The Federation will soon call a mahapanchayat of 4,00,000 CHB residents and approach MP Kirron Kher to invite the Union Urban Housing minister to the same.”