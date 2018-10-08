Chautala family rift out in the open

Former CM Om Prakash Chautala. Former CM Om Prakash Chautala.

The ongoing rift between the Chautala family was out in open Sunday during INLD’s Gohana town rally. A group of youths kept hooting during the speech of Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala, while there were cheers for Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Singh Chautala as he spoke.

Abhay Singh is younger son of former CM Om Prakash Chautala. Dushyant is son of Chautala’s elder son Ajay Singh Chautala. The entire drama unfolded in the presence of Om Prakash Chautala. Taking a strong exception to the hooting, Om Prakash Chautala said: “Kewal nare se kam chalta to me akela chala leta. Ye jo mahol bigadane ka kam rahe hain, sudhar jayen nahi to party se nikal kar bahar kar denge.”.

Speaking to The Indian Express later, Abhay Singh Chautala alleged a Congress conspiracy behind the occurrence.

On roads leading to the rally venue, there were posters and hoardings which either had a bigger picture Abhay Chautala or Dushyant. The volunteers too wore different T-shirts —- either with Dushyant’s picture of that of Abhay Chautala along with other leaders. A song “Mhare Haryana ka CM ibake Dushyant Aavega (This time, Dushyant Chautala would become Chief Minister of Haryana)” was played from many vehicles.

