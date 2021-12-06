Chautala clan fissures deepen as INLD chief calls Dushyant traitor

The fault lines within the Chautala clan once again came to fore Monday with family head Om Prakash Chautala calling grandson and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala “traitor” hours after the Jannayak Janta Party shared a photograph where he is seen taking blessings from his grandfather, who is the Indian National Lok Dal president.

Sharing the photograph, clicked during a social function, on Twitter, Dushyant wrote: “Do palon mein poore ho gaye ho jaise saare armaan, chhuye daada ji ke pair, jaise chhoo liya aasmaan”, which, loosely translated means “with the blessings of my grandfather, all my desires have been fulfilled”.

Hours later, Om Prakash Chautala, issued a statement saying there could never be “any settlement with party’s traitors”.

“JJP netaaon ke andar chhal kapat itna bhar gaya hai ki samanya shishtachar par bhi yeh log raajniti karne se baaj nahi aate (The JJP leaders are so full of deceit that they don’t mind doing politics over even the basic courtesy),” the INLD said in a statement quoting Om Prakash Chautala.

“The existence of JJP, which was constituted on the foundations of lies, has finished. There is a chaos within the JJP and its party workers are in a state of panic. To keep them intact, such misinformation is being spread to give an impression as if a settlement is in the offing between the INLD and JJP. People who were misled, had gone to the JJP. They have started returning to the INLD now. I never compromised with discipline or my principles. And all those who indulged in indiscipline can never be tolerated irrespective of however big a leader they are,” the statement said.

The INLD had expelled Dushyant, his younger brother Digvijay Chautala and their father Ajay Chautala in November 18. The action had come days after Dushyant’s supporters tried to project him as the INLD’s chief ministerial face in Haryana ahead of 2019 Assembly polls. Several of their supporters were also expelled from the party.

Later, Ajay Chautala along with wife Naina Chautala and their sons floated the Jannayak Janta Party and contested the 2019 assembly polls winning 10 seats. The INLD suffered a rout a could win only one seat — Abhay Chautala from Ellenabad — in the 90-member House.

The JJP then stitched a post-poll alliance with BJP, which fell short of the majority mark by six seats, and formed the government.

Taking a dig at the JJP, Om Prakash Chautala added, “These people used Chaudhary Devi Lal’s name to get votes, but got power-hungry and joined hands with those against whom they had sought people’s mandate”.

Further referring to the incidents of use of police force on protesting farmers, Om Prakash Chautala said: “These people, who have become power drunk, used lathi charge on annadaata of the nation, booked them in criminal cases of sedition and made fun of those who sacrificed their lives. Their true face is visible to people of the state. INLD is the only party in Haryana, which has always stood with the farmers while walking in the footsteps of Chaudhary Devi Lal”.