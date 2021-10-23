Chautala clan dominates poll scene — campaigning against each other, for different parties

The upcoming bypoll in Ellenabad is nine days away with the contest having shaped up to be a triangular one. But the unique thing about this bypoll is how the divided Chautala clan is taking on each other while campaigning for different parties in the same constituency that once used to be their stronghold.

While Om Prakash Chautala, who completed his sentence in the JBT teachers’ recruitment case, has been campaigning for his son Abhay Chautala, Om Prakash’s younger son, Ajay Chautala, who too is serving a sentence in the same case but is out on parole, is campaigning for BJP-JJP’s candidate Gobind Kanda.

Ajay’s sons, Deputy CM Dushyant and Digvijay Chautala, are also batting for the ruling alliance’s candidate.

Om Prakash’s brother Ranjit Singh, who contested from Rania Assembly constituency as an Independent candidate, later extended support to the BJP and was given Power and Prisons portfolio, is also campaigning for Kanda.

Om Prakash’s another brother, Jagdish Chander’s sons Aditya Devi Lal and Anirudh had joined BJP a few years ago. Aditya was also fielded by the BJP from Dabwali seat in 2019 Assembly polls but he lost to the Congress candidate. Aditya, who is also BJP’s Sirsa district president, too is campaigning for the ruling dispensation’s candidate.

When Ellenabad was declared a General constituency, Om Prakash Chautala won from Ellenabad in 2009. After that Abhay contested from the constituency and won in 2010 bypoll, 2014 and 2019 Assembly polls. Previously, when the constituency was a Reserved constituency, INLD candidates Dr Sushil Kumar Indora (2005 assembly polls), Bhagi Ram (2000 assembly polls) had won the seat. In 1977 and 1982 also, Bhagi Ram had won from this constituency as Lok Dal (INLD was then known as Lok Dal) nominee. Bhagi Ram, an old loyalist of Om Prakash Chautala is also campaigning for Abhay Chautala.

O P Chautala has been consistently touring rural areas of the constituency that dominate the demography of Ellenabad. Travelling in an air-conditioned bus modified as a campaign-vehicle, Om Prakash Chautala meets villagers and seeks support in approx 10-12 villages daily during his campaign schedule that lasts around 8 hours daily.

Ranjit Chautala, on the other hand, has been campaigning actively for Gobind Kanda.

“INLD had been representing this constituency continuously for several years, but they never did anything for this constituency. On the other hand, BJP is one party that brought development to Ellenabad,” Ranjit said while campaigning, adding that “if you want holistic development of the constituency, you should support BJP-JJP’s candidate”.

Ajay Chautala and Gobind Kanda’s brother, Gopal Kanda, who represents Sirsa assembly constituency as Haryana Lokhit Party’s nominee, are also actively campaigning for Gobind Kanda.

“By resigning, a man is running away from his responsibilities. Rather, the people’s problems can only be resolved by being part of the government,” Ajay said while campaigning on Friday.

In 2019, Abhay Chautala was the only one from INLD who could make it to the Vidhan Sabha. His resignation in support of farmers’ agitation necessitated the bypoll.

While campaigning in the constituency’s rural areas, Abhay reiterated that he had only resigned in support of farmers and he was confident that they would ensure his victory.

Taking a dig at Kanda brothers, who are actively involved in numerous social-service works in Sirsa district, Abhay said, “Some people who had been facing criminal cases against them are contesting the by poll in the garb of their social service.”

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala are yet to join the campaign.

However, BJP’s other senior leaders including state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar, and various other ministers and MLAs and JJP’s MLAs and party workers had been campaigning for Gobind Kanda.

Congress nominee Pawan Beniwal’s campaign, on the other hand, is being led by HPCC chief Kumari Selja and other Congress MLAs and party workers. Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, too, have started campaigning for their party’s nominee. Bhupinder Hooda, who is also among Congress’ star campaigners for upcoming Himachal bypolls, has already campaigned in Sirsa district for his party’s nominee, and will be travelling across even to Himachal Pradesh to campaign for Congress nominees in the poll-bound Himachal, in the coming days.

The polling will be held on October 30, while the counting of votes shall be done on November 2.