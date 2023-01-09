scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Sexagenarians to steal the show again as Chaupal Original web series ‘Shikaari Season 2’ awaits OTT release

The web series starring Guggu Gill, Ashish Duggal, and Sukhwinder Chahal will hit the OTT screen on Jan 13.

With Hobby Dhaliwal’s entry in the new season, a lot more adventure is promised to the viewers.
Listen to this article
Sexagenarians to steal the show again as Chaupal Original web series ‘Shikaari Season 2’ awaits OTT release
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The new year starts on a high note for Punjabi entertainment lovers as the ‘most-awaited sequel’ of their favourite web series, ‘Shikaari’, is releasing on the Chaupal OTT app on January 13.

‘Shikaari’ Season 2 is an extension of the first season with lead actors Guggu Gill, Ashish Duggal, and Sukhwinder Chahal adding more suspense, thrill, and entertainment on screen.

With Hobby Dhaliwal’s entry in the new season, a lot more adventure is promised to the viewers. The Chaupal Original web series, set against the backdrop of rural Punjab, has been produced by Chaupal Studios and directed by Maneesh Bhatt. The story has been written by Prince Kanwaljit who perfectly brings out the high-spiritedness and boldness of the characters in their sixties or so. Kanwaljit’s expertise in the rural understanding of a subject and command on the language have helped create a masterpiece not only for urban Punjabi watchers but also for entertainment lovers living in villages.

More from Chandigarh

‘Shikaari’ Season 2 brings a lot of newness to the story with twists and mysteries. The first season was a hit on the Chaupal OTT app in 2021. In that season, the three protagonists – Guggu Gill, Ashish Duggal, and Sukhwinder Chahal – were seen ticking off their bucket-list wish of robbing banks leading to a police chase and run.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 16:02 IST
Next Story

Man caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1.5 lakh from govt official in Punjab, two more arrested

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close