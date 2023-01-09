Sexagenarians to steal the show again as Chaupal Original web series ‘Shikaari Season 2’ awaits OTT release

The new year starts on a high note for Punjabi entertainment lovers as the ‘most-awaited sequel’ of their favourite web series, ‘Shikaari’, is releasing on the Chaupal OTT app on January 13.

‘Shikaari’ Season 2 is an extension of the first season with lead actors Guggu Gill, Ashish Duggal, and Sukhwinder Chahal adding more suspense, thrill, and entertainment on screen.

With Hobby Dhaliwal’s entry in the new season, a lot more adventure is promised to the viewers. The Chaupal Original web series, set against the backdrop of rural Punjab, has been produced by Chaupal Studios and directed by Maneesh Bhatt. The story has been written by Prince Kanwaljit who perfectly brings out the high-spiritedness and boldness of the characters in their sixties or so. Kanwaljit’s expertise in the rural understanding of a subject and command on the language have helped create a masterpiece not only for urban Punjabi watchers but also for entertainment lovers living in villages.

‘Shikaari’ Season 2 brings a lot of newness to the story with twists and mysteries. The first season was a hit on the Chaupal OTT app in 2021. In that season, the three protagonists – Guggu Gill, Ashish Duggal, and Sukhwinder Chahal – were seen ticking off their bucket-list wish of robbing banks leading to a police chase and run.