Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Chaudhary Ranbir Singh was first to propose MSP for farmers in 1948: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that his father, who was a freedom fighter and member of the Constituent Assembly, considered the Constitution as the biggest achievement.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (File)

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said that his late father Chaudhary Ranbir Singh Hooda was the first person to propose minimum support price (MSP) for farmers in the constituent Assembly. Hooda was speaking at the memorial of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh in Rohtak Saturday to pay tributes on the latter’s birth anniversary.

Hooda said that his father, who was a freedom fighter and member of the Constituent Assembly, considered the Constitution as the biggest achievement. Several other leaders, activists and relatives had also reached there from the country and the state to pay tribute to Chaudhary Ranbir Singh.

“My father was imprisoned in eight different jails during the freedom struggle. Of the total, four jails are in India now and the rest have gone to Pakistan. Even after independence, his life was dedicated to the country as he became the youngest member of the Constituent Assembly. It is also a matter of pride for the state that he was the only member of the Constituent Assembly from Haryana region (Punjab province). It was he who first proposed MSP for farmers in 1948 within the Constituent Assembly. After that the system of MSP was implemented for farmers in future,” Hooda said.

Hooda said that Chaudhary Ranbir Singh was a strong advocate of social equality.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 09:47:11 am
