Chaudhary Harbhagwan Singh, former AG of Punjab and Haryana, dies at 93

Chaudhary Harbhagwan Singh, senior advocate and former Advocate General of Punjab and Haryana, passed away on Friday. He was 93.

Harbhagwan Singh had been practising in the Supreme Court as well as the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He had represented and been associated with several high-profile cases involving politicians and interstate disputes. Some of these are the Satluj Yamuna Link Canal dispute between Haryana and Punjab, and the Sahajdhari Sikhs case. During the time of former Punjab chief minister Partap Singh Kairon and former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he was associated with land reforms too. Harbhagwan Singh, born on February 22, 1928 in Jind, is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter who had recently retired as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Expressing grief and paying tribute to the departed soul, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Harbhagwan Singh also worked with his father and always stood firm in every situation.

“He made invaluable contribution in the establishment of Haryana and always fought in the interest of the state. I have today lost a close friend and an important family member. Harbhagwan Singh was not only a great scholar of law but also a great human being. I relish the many fond memories I have of him.”