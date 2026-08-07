7 injured in suspected gang rivalry shooting near Haryana police station

According to the police, the shooting occurred near the City Police Station in Dadri town around noon when the three injured men had come to appear before a court (Representational image)

In a suspected case of gang rivalry, seven people with criminal backgrounds were injured after gunmen opened fire at a car parked near a police station in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district on Thursday.

The condition of two of the injured is stated to be serious, and they were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak for treatment.

The police said that among the injured is Amit Fatehagarh, a member of the Pradeep Kasnia group, who is facing 21 criminal cases. Another injured, Kirtiman from Tokas village in Hisar, is facing 15 cases. Ankit alias Baba has five cases against him, while Krishan and Sooraj are facing one case each. Two more injured were identified as Ankit, a resident of Bhiwani, and Sunni alias Vijay, a resident of Hisar.