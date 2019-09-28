Chandigarh: Chargesheet filed against five people for murder of 27-year-old

THE CHANDIGARH Police on Friday filed a chargesheet against five people for allegedly murdering a 27-year-old man in broad day light in Sector 40, Chandigarh, following an old rivalry.

The chargesheet was filed against Rajat Tiwari, Tilak, Ritwick Bhardwaj, Chetan Singh and Harpreet Singh in the Court of Geetanjali Goel, (JMIC).

Apart from section 302 (murder), police also added sections 201(Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the police have made 39 prosecution witnesses and the chargesheet also includes the CCTV footage of the incident along with the postmortem report of the victim.

As per the FIR, the 27-year-old, Amit Katoch, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar was allegedly murdered in broad daylight at the mini market in Sector 40 on the afternoon of June 28. The victim was attacked with sharp weapons.

Amit had received a call from someone after which he left the house around 11.30 am. Amit reached the mini market adjacent to the temple in his Ford Figo car, where a group of youths attacked him, which left him seriously injured.

They escaped from the spot after the incident. The police were informed and Katoch was rushed to PGI in a PCR vehicle, where he later succumbed to his injuries. A case was registered at PS 39, Chandigarh, on the complaint of Sumit Katoch, brother of the victim.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed an injured Amit walking out of the sweet shop and later collapsing in the corridor outside the shop. For the first two minutes, Amit was seen showing his injuries to people and later he fainted.