Chargesheet in Behbal Kalan firing case in 3-4 days: Dhaliwal

Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday said that chargesheet in Behbal Kalan firing case will be filed in the next three-four days.

Dhaliwal was speaking at the bhog ceremony of victim of Behbal Kalan firing case at grain market of Behbal Kalan village.

The members of Behbal Insaaf Morcha, who organised the bhog and akhand path, also announced that they will continue with the protest till chargesheet is filed into the case.

The morcha had started their protest at the Behbal Kalan firing site, Faridkot, on December 16, 2021.

Sukhraj Singh Niamiwala, son of Krishan Bhagwan Singh who was one of the victims of Behbal Kalan firing case, said that Akhand path was

organised as a thanksgiving after a chargesheet was filed in Kotkapura firing case in Faridkot court.

“Till the time a chargesheet is filed in Behbal Kalan firing case, this protest will continue. The nomination of Badals, and many police officers in the Kotkpura FIR was our major demand and that has been fulfilled., so we are thankful. On Sunday, a sangat will march towards Golden Temple,” he said.

Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Sandhwan, who is also Kotkpura MLA, attended the bhog. He said, “I have come here to take your blessing.

Advertisement

Chargesheet has been filed in Kotkapura firing case and the same will also be done in Behbal Kalan firing case. Punjab government has assured justice to the masses and we are fulfilling our promises.”

Dhaliwal added, “The sangat is not alone in this fight and we are all with them. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has assured justice in all the cases of firing as well as sacrilege cases. Punjab government will not delay any further to put the culprits of sacrilege behind bars.”