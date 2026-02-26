15 hours, abduction charges, stolen DVR: a 16-hour standoff over Youth Congress workers between police from Delhi and Himachal

The standoff unfolded in and around Shimla as Himachal Pradesh Police repeatedly intercepted Delhi Police while transporting three arrested Indian Youth Congress workers, following complaints of abduction, trespass, and stolen property.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar, Alok Singh
6 min readFeb 26, 2026 02:25 PM IST
The confrontation led to abduction charges, a dispute over transit remand, and allegations over a seized DVR.A 16-hour standoff took place in Shimla between Delhi Police and Himachal Pradesh Police after three Youth Congress workers were arrested in connection with the AI Summit protest. (Express Photo)
A tense, day-long standoff erupted between the Himachal Pradesh Police and the Delhi Police over the arrest of three Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, who were allegedly involved in the “shirtless” protest at the India AI Impact Summit earlier this month in New Delhi.

The standoff began around 2 pm Wednesday and dragged through the night, finally ending at 5.55 am Thursday, when the Delhi Police team was allowed to leave Shimla with the arrested workers.

The Delhi Police were taken to various courts after being detained for at least four hours at the District Court Complex, Chakkar, in Shimla.

At around 1 am, the Delhi Police secured an approximately 18-hour transit remand for the three suspects involved in the AI Summit protest from the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM)-2, Ekansh Kapil.

Abductions, trespassing, stolen DVR

However, the Delhi Police team was intercepted twice again, first at Kanlog under Ward Number 1 in Shimla, and then at the Shoghi barrier around 4 am, before finally being allowed to leave for the national capital.

“The team led by ACP Rahul Vikram was intercepted to make them join the police investigation pertaining to an FIR registered against them for allegedly abducting three persons, trespassing into a resort, and stealing a DVR from a resort in Rohru,” a Shimla police officer told The Indian Express.

However, the Shimla police officer said the Delhi team, which was accompanied by at least five Haryana Police personnel from Karnal district, locked themselves inside their vehicles.

“Unpleasant scenes erupted again when the Delhi Police personnel locked themselves inside their vehicles after being intercepted at the barrier, apparently to avoid joining our investigation. After much persuasion, they did not join the investigation but only agreed to provide their names, ranks, and places of posting.”

The officer said they also urged them to hand over the “stolen DVR”, which he said they had taken from a resort near Rohru where the alleged suspects were staying.

“The Delhi Police declined to hand over the DVR but provided us with a document outlining the procedure under which it was seized. We have decided to make them join the investigation through warrants issued by a competent court. The Delhi Police were finally allowed to leave around 5.55 am.”

The officer claimed that the way the Delhi Police, accompanied by the Haryana Police, entered Himachal Pradesh, detained three men, and tried to take them to another state, clearly violated several guidelines and Supreme Court rulings.

“Not a single member of the Delhi Police team was in uniform. We made them follow the procedure and then allowed them to leave for Delhi.”

Here’s how the drama unfolded:

February 25

5.30 am: A 15-member Delhi Police team, travelling in two vehicles, reaches Chanshal Resort near Rohru in Shimla, where the accused are staying. The police arrest all three accused, seize their Thar, and collect the DVR footage related to their movements from the resort

10.30 am: They leave the resort with the accused in three cars, including the seized Thar, but are stopped by the Shimla police at Dharampur near Solan. They are asked whether they followed legal procedure during raids in another state.

12.30 pm: Another team of Delhi Police is intercepted at the Shoghi barrier in Shimla

1 pm: The third Delhi Police team is intercepted at Dharampur in Solan district

1.30 pm: The Delhi Police, along with the Shimla police, reach a local court to obtain the transit remand. The arguments continue in the court for several hours.

3.45 pm: All Delhi Police personnel, comprising 15-20 officers, including those from Haryana, are brought to the District Courts at Chakkar in Shimla. Delhi Police show documents, including a copy of the FIR against the three IYC workers

4 pm: Shimla police move a complaint mentioning the sequence of events, including three IYC workers who were taken in custody without their medical examination, in the court of ACJM-2 Ekansh Kapil

4.30 pm: ACJM-2 Ekansh Kapil lists the complaint for hearing for the next day

7 pm: Shimla police inform Delhi Police ACP Rahul Vikram that his team was detained as a complaint of abduction had been filed against his team

7.30 pm: Delhi Police team leaves the District Courts complex despite Shimla cops insisting that they not leave the court complex

8 pm: Delhi Police team again stopped at Shoghi Police Post on the Chandigarh–Shimla highway. A heated argument breaks out between Delhi and Himachal police officers. The dispute again arises between the two state forces over the procedure for conducting raids in another state. The Delhi Police are also informed that an abduction FIR has been registered against them

11 pm: Consensus is finally reached with the intervention of DG-level officers from both states, and the Himachal Pradesh Police allow the Delhi Police to take the accused to the Shimla court for transit remand

11.30 pm: Delhi Police agree to obtain the transit remand. They first take three IYC workers to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Zonal Hospital (DDU ZH)  to get their medical examination done

February 26

12.15 am: Delhi Police team reaches the house of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) at US Club, Shimla. Moves a transit remand application. However, CJM tells Delhi Police to move the application before ACJM-2

1 am: Delhi Police go to the house of ACJM-2 Ekansh Kapil, who allows an 18-hour-long transit remand for the suspects

2 am: Delhi Police team is intercepted at Kanlog Ward Number-1, Shimla on NH-5. The Himachal Police request cooperation in the investigation and express their intention to inspect the vehicles. They ask the Delhi Police to handover the stolen DVR. The Delhi Police hand over a seizure memo for the DVR but decline to hand over the device. After one and a half hours, the Delhi Police are allowed to move

4 am: Delhi Police team is again intercepted at the Shoghi barrier in Shimla. Himachal Police asks them to join the investigation into the FIR registered against them. Delhi Police decline to join the probe, but agree to give the names of team members

5 am: Following arguments, the Delhi Police are asked to submit the transit papers and the seizure memo to the Himachal Police

5.55 am: The Delhi Police, along with all three accused, are allowed to leave for Delhi.

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

