Charges framed against gangster lawrence Bishnoi, two accomplices in assault case

A court in Mohali framed charges against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and two accomplices who were produced in the court Friday in connection with an eight-year-old assault case. Bishnoi had taken the responsibility of the murder of Sonu Shah, who was shot dead in Burail last month.

Bishnoi was produced in the court under tight security.

The court fixed October 18 as the next date of hearing of the case. The case against Bishnoi was registered in February 2011 at Phase VIII police station.

Bishnoi was lodged in a jail in Rajasthan and he was taken to Mohali at around 12 am on Thursday.

He was kept at Burail jail from where he was brought to the court on Friday morning. His other two accomplices Tarsem Singh and Navpreet Singh were also produced in the court.

The court of Judicial Magistrate Ruchi Kamboj also framed the charges against the trio under sections 324 (voluntary causing hurt by dangerous means or weapons), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (assault), 452 (house tress-pass), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offense committed in persecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25 and 54 of the Arms Act.

As per the FIR, on February 5, 2011, Bishnoi and his accomplices entered the house of one Satwinder Singh in Sector 69.

Satwinder Singh, who was then a student of Khalsa college in Sector 26, was present in the house with his friend Kevin Sushant, when Bishnoi and his accomplices attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and also fired gun shots.

Bishnoi had recently took the responsibility through his Facebook post that he had got Sonu Shah killed last month. Bishnoi could be brought on production warrants by Chandigarh police for questioning in the case.