Charges framed against Chandigarh woman who attacked motorist with iron rod

As per the prosecution, the case dates back to June 26, 2019, when Sheetal Sharma had allegedly attacked Nitish Kumar (29), at Industrial Area in Chandigarh. As per the prosecution, the case dates back to June 26, 2019, when Sheetal Sharma had allegedly attacked Nitish Kumar (29), at Industrial Area in Chandigarh.

The district court of Chandigarh Friday framed charges against a 25-year-old woman who allegedly attacked a man with an iron rod after their cars collided.

The charges have been framed against Sheetal Sharma, a Mohali resident, under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code, by the Court of ADJ Sanjiv Joshi. The trial in the matter will commence from January 20, 2020.

As per the prosecution, the case dates back to June 26, 2019, when Sheetal Sharma had allegedly attacked Nitish Kumar (29), at Industrial Area in Chandigarh.

According to police, Nitish Kumar was returning from PGI in his Santro car and going towards Baltana to drop his relatives, including four children and two women.

Sheetal was driving her white color SX4, and was accompanied by her maternal aunt. The accused was reversing her car on the wrong side. It was hit by the Santro car from the rear side.

Nitish Kumar, stepped out of his car and asked the white color car occupants to not drive the car on this road. It triggered heated arguments following which Sheetal pulled a rod from her car and allegedly hit the driver repeatedly.

A passerby made a call at police control room. A police party rushed on the spot and she was later arrested.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App