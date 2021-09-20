Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister, two deputies sworn in

Charanjit Singh Channi, a Dalit Sikh, was sworn in as Punjab’s new Chief Minister Monday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present during the oath-taking ceremony.

Sukhjinder Randhawa and OP Soni also took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers. Both the deputy CMs are from the Majha region of Punjab. While Randhawa is an MLA from the border town of Dera Baba Nanak, Soni represents Amritsar Central.

Channi (58) replaces Amarinder Singh, who had stepped down as CM on Saturday. A legislator from Chamkaur Sahib, Channi has been a CLP member and Leader of Opposition in the previous SAD-BJP government in the state.

Channi had been vocal in raising the Dalit issues in the state and had recently rebelled against Amarinder. He is considered close to AICC leader Rahul Gandhi and became the choice of the Congress high command for the post after two Jat Sikhs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu opposed the party’s move to appoint a Hindu leader Sunil Jakhar. His name was announced amid the fight for power among the Jat Sikh leaders.

Charanjit Singh Channi (Red Turban) coming out from a meeting at JW Marriott in Chandigarh on Sunday (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) Charanjit Singh Channi (Red Turban) coming out from a meeting at JW Marriott in Chandigarh on Sunday (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

After the decision was taken, however, several leaders told The Indian Express that the appointment of a Dalit in a state with nearly 32 per cent Dalit population was a “sound political decision” — given that all opposition parties have been wooing the community. While the Akali Dal has tied up with BSP and promised to make a Dalit the Deputy CM, AAP is banking heavily on this votebank. The BJP had also spoken about making a Dalit the Chief Minister if voted to power.

With Channi’s elevation, the high command has also ensured that state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is kept under check while allowing him to emerge as the party’s Jat face. While the main opposition Aam Aadmi Party welcomed Channi’s appointment, the Shiromani Akali Dal did not issue any statement. The BJP, meanwhile, raked up a controversy when an IAS officer in 2018 had alleged that he had sent her an inappropriate text.

Channi’s wife Kamaljeet is a doctor, and the couple has two children. His elder son Navjeet Singh, a graduate from PEC University of Technology, is now studying law.