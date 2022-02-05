Money seized from CM Channi’s nephew belongs to sand mafia and transfer-posting racket: Raghav Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Punjab co in-charge Raghav Chadha on Friday claimed that the nephew of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has admitted to the fact that the money seized during the raids had ties to the sand mafia and transfer-posting racket.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday, Chadha added that the VIP security provided to Channi’s nephew also proved the proximity between the two.

Chadha said that Chief Minister Channi had sworn at Darbar Sahib and said that no member of his family has anything to do with the sand mafia. “But the statements given by Channi’s nephew to ED proves that the CM and his family are not only involved with the sand mafia but have many other illegal businesses as well,” he said. Chadha added that Channi had insulted the Darbar Sahib by taking a false oath.

Delhi MLA Chadha, citing the income tax return of Channi’s nephew, said that from April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2020, the annual turnover of his nephew was only Rs 1877000. After Channi became the Chief Minister, suddenly within a few days, there were crores in cash and property papers in the name of Channi’s nephew.

The AAP leader said that even if it were to be assumed that the ED raids at the house of Channi’s relative were politically influenced, the questions about the source of the Rs 10 crore cash, luxury vehicles, land property worth billions of rupees remained.

On the Congress’ complaint to EC against him, Chadha said that if the FIR is to be lodged then the Congress high command and Sunil Jakhar should be named in it because Jakhar himself has claimed that even after getting the support of 42 MLAs, the Congress did not appoint him as the Chief Minister because he was a Hindus. Chadha said that it is the nature of Congress to do divisive politics in the name of religion. “Congress has been following the policy of divide and rule since the beginning. The Aam Aadmi Party has always adhered to the policy of taking everyone along,” he said.