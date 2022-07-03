scorecardresearch
Illegal mining case: Local guarantor not available, ex-CM Channi’s nephew in jail despite bail

Bhupinder Singh Honey was sentenced to jail term in a case of illegal sand mining registered against him. He will now be released early next week.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar |
July 3, 2022 5:56:08 am
Bhupinder Singh alias Honey being taken to court by ED officials in Jalandhar. (PTI file)

Bhupinder Singh Honey, the nephew of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, could not be released from jail on Saturday in the absence of a guarantor despite being granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High court on Friday. Honey was sentenced to jail term in a case of illegal sand mining registered against him.

A guarantor from Jalandhar was required to fill the surity bond with his property details  along with another  guarantor, who may be from outside the district. Honey will now be released early next week. He attended Saturday’s hearing through video conferencing from the jail.

