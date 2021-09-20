‘Withdraw farm laws,’ Charanjit Singh Channi tells Centre after taking oath as Punjab CM

In his first address as the Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi urged the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws. “We have to strengthen Punjab. It is the state of farmers. I appeal to the Centre to withdraw the farm laws. I will sever my head but I won’t let any harm come to the farmers,” he said.

Expressing his gratitude to Congress, Channi got emotional and said that he will lead an honest government. “Party is supreme. CM is not supreme. Congress ideology will be followed. We will all be united. Nobody will be able to separate us on the lines of caste and religion,” he said.

Charanjit Singh Channi was on Monday sworn in as chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni were also sworn in as deputy chief ministers. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered oath to the 58-year-old Channi at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan.