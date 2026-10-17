Ropar illegal sand mining: Channi hides in tipper truck for raids

The former Punjab chief minister and Congress MP from Jalandhar, Charanjit Singh Channi, carried out a late-night surprise ‘raid’ on an illegal mining site near Anandpur Sahib in Ropar, on the intervening night of October 15 and 16. Channi had alleged large-scale illegal extraction of sand and gravel along the Sutlej riverbed.

The Congress leader from Ropar, Barinder Singh Dhillon, and other party workers also accompanied Channi.

Channi reached the site near Saidpur and Beihera villages, close to midnight, hiding in the back of a tipper truck. In the videos shot during the raid, he said that smugglers were armed with weapons and had made tight security arrangements, due to which no car or two-wheeler could reach the mining locations. Channi also said, “This is the Ropar district near the Satluj River…. We have been here since 11:00 or 11:30 PM. Illegal mining is taking place throughout the river at night. We have intercepted numerous machines; thousands of tipper trucks were fleeing the area, loaded with gravel and sand.”