SSP Charanjit Sharma got medal for distinguished service the same year as Behbal Kalan incident

Former Moga SSP Charanjit Sharma had a non-controversial run for 39 years prior to the Behbal Kalan firing incident in 2015, which led to his arrest Sunday. In fact the same year as the Behbal Kalan firing, he was awarded the police medal on Independence Day for distinguished service as SSP, Faridkot.

Sharma hails from Sunam in Sangrur district, but had made Hoshiarpur his home for the past two decades. He had joined Punjab Police as ASI in 1978 and served as SHO at various police stations in Amritsar district and in the Doaba region. After getting promoted as DSP, he served as at Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Tarn Taran. He spent around a decade in Jalandhar on various posts including DCP. He served as SP in Majha region too, including in Gurdaspur district. His stint as SSP came in Faridkot and Moga districts.

According to his service records and other officials documents, including passport, the former SSP is known as Charanjit Singh, but after his alleged involvement in this case he is now known as Charanjit Sharma.

His daughter, Aarti Sharma, said: “Though my father was a Hindu Brahmin by birth, but he remained as a devout Sikh both in appearance and deeds throughout. Even in his service records and on his passport and Aadhaar card he had mentioned his name as Charanjit Singh, but Behbal Kalan incident made him known as Charanjit Sharma.” She added that her grandfather was also a police officer and used to write his name as Harbans Singh. “This case is politically motivated and my father has been implicated in a false case,” said Aarti, who is a lawyer by profession.

Talking about Sharma’s career record, a senior police official said that he had never heard about any controversy involving the SSP.

“He was quite strict and was known as rigid officer among his fellow cops,” he said.

“In police department every officer gets two years extension after completing their service at the age of 58 years and he too had applied, but was denied the same due to his involvement in this case,” said another senior

officer.

“Though he used to move from one place to other according to his transfer, but he had made his permanent house at Hoshiarpur on Una road for the past two decades and he has been living here only since his retirement in April, 2017,” said a close friend, adding that due to his service during terrorism period he found Hoshiarpur to be safer than his native place for his family, as he got threats several times.