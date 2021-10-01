Channi meets PM Modi in Delhi, talks about stalled paddy procurement & farmers’ protest

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and took up with him the issue of postponement of paddy procurement, reopening of Kartarpur corridor and early resolution of the farmers’ protest on the new laws.

A statement after the meeting said the PM assured Channi of early resolution of paddy procurement in wake of Centre’s decision for its postponement till October 11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi during a meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter @PMOIndia via PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi during a meeting in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter @PMOIndia via PTI)

The meeting took place in the evening and Channi termed it a courtesy call after taking over as the CM of Punjab. He said it was the duty of any Chief Minister when he takes over to call on the Prime Minister. He said the meeting was “positive” and it was held in a congenial atmosphere.

Talking to mediapersons immediately after meeting the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said he had apprised Modi about the preparedness of paddy procurement across the state, which was to commence from October 1 and now has been delayed due to the directive of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Channi further said the Prime Minister informed him that he (PM) would soon get this issue addressed in consultation with the ministry on a top priority.

Referring to the Kartarpur corridor which was closed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases for several months, Channi asked Modi to immediately get it reopened as now there is considerable improvement in the Covid situation. He said this step would go a long way to enable the devotees to pay their obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

The Chief Minister also impressed upon Modi to immediately find a permanent solution to the farmers’ demands on a priority as it has led to overall economic slowdown in the state which is predominantly an agrarian economy. He emphasised the need to resume the process of dialogue with the farmers immediately to repeal these farm laws and therefore sought Prime Minister’s personal intervention in this regard.

Seeking Centre’s wholehearted support and cooperation to encourage organic farming, the Chief Minister also impressed upon Modi to help the state in promoting eco-friendly farming in a big way to boost its economy.