Chandigarh: Chaos breaks out over ration distribution

Around 250 people gathered to collect dry ration in Indira Colony near IT Park on Tuesday, despite the directives issued to individuals of only 60 families to collect the ration distributed by the Food and Supply Department. Chaos ensued following the large gathering of people, following which the police charged lathis at the crowd to disperse it. The incident took place around 1.30 pm.

Later, a video of the crowd and the police forcing it to leave the spot went viral. Sources said, DSP Dilsher Singh Chandel sought an explanation of the incident from the area SHO.

While the colony houses 1,500 Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, at least 60 of these families are provided with three months worth dry ration everyday by a team of the Food and Supply Department. The team visits the area at a particular time, before which the IT Park police station personnel make announcements regarding the ration distribution.

A police officer said, “Announcement regarding the dry ration distribution was made on Tuesday as well. However, around 250 people gathered on the spot for collecting the ration, despite the norm that it is distributed to 60 people. The large gathering refuted the practice of social distancing. Everyone was asked to leave the spot, however, when they did not follow instructions, the police personnel midly used the lathi to restore the law and order situation.”

