Channi woos investors with uninterrupted power supply, prompt clearances

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Monday urged investors to fully explore and leverage investment opportunities in agro processing, pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, health, education and manufacturing sectors in state, which he said offers the best and most conducive business environment.

“Uninterrupted quality power supply, no history of labour issues, prompt clearances and best logistical connectivity reflect on the pro-industry climate of our state. I urge you all to be a part of Punjab’s progressive momentum,” said Channi.

Channi, who hosted the industrialists over lunch, said, “Our continuous focus is to further streamline approval processes to facilitate hassle-free industrial development with the aim to make Punjab an industry-friendly state”.

Prominent among those who were in the meeting included Trident Group chairman Rajinder Gupta, vice-chairman and MD Vardhman Group Sachit Jain, Avon Cycles’ Onkar Singh Pahwa, MD Hero Cycles Pankaj Munjal and vice-chairman International Tractors A S Mittal.

Assuring the industry of every possible support in carrying out their business ventures, Channi urged to develop cottage and, small scale industries and also involve the farming community in the process. “If you are empowered then Punjab would be strengthened”, said Channi adding that agro-based industry occupies the most vital spot after agriculture and there would be no shortage of skilled manpower as a skill university is coming up at Chamkaur Sahib.

Channi also invited all the industry leaders for the 4th edition of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit which he announced would be held this year on October 26 and 27.

He further assured the industry leaders that his government will sit with them to make appropriate policies and interventions. Punjab ranks second in the logistics in the country, he pointed out urging the business leaders to make state their next investment destination. He assured them a very robust and peaceful industrial ecosystem and a disruption free environment.

Deeply appreciating the role played by leaders of Punjab-based industry in creating employment and value addition to the economy, he assured that rapid industrialisation is one of the foremost priorities of his government.

“Over the last few years, Punjab has established itself as one of the fast emerging industrial and manufacturing powerhouses in the country. It has a strong network of industries in the food processing, Agri machinery and auto components, agro-based parts, bicycle and bicycle parts, sports goods, light engineering goods, metal and alloys, chemical products, and textile sectors,” the CM said.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal assured the industrial captains that “they would have direct access to the state bureaucracy and the political class thus ensuring no difficulty in ease of doing business”.

Industries and Commerce Minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli said that the investor summit would be a perfect opportunity for holding interactions with the leading players of the industry so as to make them equal contributors in the growth story of Punjab.

Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari mooted the idea of creating industrial regions besides emphasizing exploring possibilities in the petro-chemical sector in Bathinda. The state government is also focusing on encouraging small scale food industry in Punjab, he added.

Vardhman Group’s Sachit Jain, while lauding the work culture in Punjab said that the power cost must be (made) reasonable and better road connectivity ensured. He asked for improvement in the civic infrastructure in Ludhiana, which is an industrial hub.

Pankaj Munjal emphasized e-cycles as the futuristic concept besides giving fillip to the research and development.

Anup Vector from Cremica Group sought a separate policy to boost the food processing industry in Punjab.

Upkar Singh from New Swan group said that the skilling of youth is must to make them employable in tune with the changing needs of industrial sector besides upgradation of technical education in the polytechnic colleges of the State.

Ashwani from Victor Tools sought expediting of the Patti-Makhu Rail link for better connectivity to Mundra Port & Mumbai thus making a difference of 250 KM.