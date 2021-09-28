Channi tells admin secys to prepare 100-day roadmap for departments

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Monday asked the administrative secretaries to prepare a comprehensive roadmap of 100 days of their departments to bring in more efficiency and transparency. He asked them to submit detailed proposals in this regard to the Chief Secretary within a week.

Chairing the first meeting of the administrative secretaries of all the departments, Channi said that the core sectors of Health and Education should be prioritised so as to provide the best and affordable healthcare facilities to the people besides imparting quality education to the students especially in the rural areas.

The Chief Minister also asked them to discharge their duties diligently in ensuring clean, transparent and corruption free administration to the people, which is the hallmark of his government.

Channi further said, “I am soft and gentle but please don’t mistake my gentleness for something that will let inaction go unnoticed. I will act against those who would not act for the common people”.

The Chief Minister said the works of the common man should be done on priority. He said that complaints of corruption would not be tolerated. The Chief Minister also asked them to give due respect to the Ministers, MLAs and elected representatives but at the same time directed them that rule of law should be the only criterion for decision making.

Channi also asked the administrative secretaries to ensure timely completion of the ongoing projects besides implementing welfare measures so the last man standing in the line could avail the benefits offered by the state government.

Channi further asked the administrative secretaries to follow employee friendly approach to resolve their issues amicably so that they should not resort to agitation.

Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari, according to a government statement, said that they will leave no stone unturned to achieve the desired goals in line with the clean and transparent roadmap that has come directly from the CM.