Channi, Sidhu and Jakhar come calling on Rahul Gandhi

AMID a feud in Punjab Congress, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, PPCC chief Navjot Sidhu and former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar in New Delhi on Wednesday.

While Gandhi had one-on-one meetings with Jakhar and Sidhu, he had a collective meeting for over two hours with Sidhu and Channi.

It is learnt that Sidhu had complained to the party high command after AICC secretary in-charge Harish Chaudhary and Channi had called a meeting of block presidents without keeping PPCC in the loop. Following this, Gandhi had summoned the three leaders to Delhi.

Also, Sidhu, who had a separate meeting with Gandhi in the evening, discussed the list of DCC presidents. It is learnt that Gandhi has given his approval for the list. Sidhu had suggested a DCC and two working presidents for each DCC.

Sources said that later Gandhi met Channi and Sidhu and asked both of them to work together and not come across as individuals rather than a team. Earlier, in his meeting with Jakhar, Gandhi is learnt to have told him to work for the party for victory in the 2022 Assembly polls.