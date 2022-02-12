Channi should have resigned after PM’s security breach: Himachal CM Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi should have resigned on moral grounds after the grave security lapse during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Punjab on January 5.

While addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from Jalandhar Central Manoranjan Kalia, Thakur said that it was a gross failure of law and order where the country’s PM could not reach the venue of his public function. He added that instead of owning the moral responsibility, Channi was boasting about it.

Addressing a gathering in Nayagaon in favour of BJP candidate Kamaldeep Saini from Kharar, Thakur said that the youth of Punjab was “trapped in the clutch of drugs” and “a solid leadership of PM Narendra Modi at Centre and of BJP alliance in Punjab together can create a situation where youth’s energy could be channelised for nation building”.

“The question is where Punjab is heading for now. Where the youth of Punjab is heading for? The youth of Punjab was known for its energy, but for a long time now, they are trapped in the clutch of drugs. This is a matter of grave concern. A solid leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Centre and of BJP alliance in Punjab together can create a situation where youth’s energy could be channelized for nation building,” he said.

Thakur added that the PM had come to launch development projects worth Rs 43,000 crore for Punjab and once the BJP-led alliance forms government in the state, more such projects will come.

While referring to the long and deep rooted relationship between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, Thakur said that Himachal treats Punjab as an elder brother. “Whenever Punjab needs us we are there and whenever we need Punjab, it is there for us,” he said, adding that bonding of the two states will always remain strong.

Appealing to the people to give the saffron party a chance, he said that with a BJP government at the centre, Punjab will make great strides in overall development. He added that even now Punjab was getting massive aid from Centre. “The Jalandhar Smart City project was funded by the Centre with Rs 2000 crore but still the state failed to use it properly as the city looked like anything else but smart,” he said.

Thakur urged the people to beware of those who had pushed Punjab’s youth into drugs. He said that Punjabi youth are known for valour and courage and every Indian feels proud of them.