Channi pushes for holding Suwidha camps for quick delivery of services

To help residents of the state get quick and transparent service delivery of public works on a single day, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday wrote to all Deputy Commissioners himself asking them to organise Suwidha camps in the state on October 28 and 29 and ensure that their works are done.

In a letter written to DCs, Channi asked them to organise these camps at sub-divisional and district level. A CM seldom writes directly to the DCs. Such communication is often between the Chief Secretary and the DCs.

Channi has asked the DCs to ensure that all district and sub-divisional heads attend the Suwidha camps and the public does not face any harassment in the absence of officials concerned and the facilities.

To make sure that the party representatives from the districts and sub-divisions get due importance, Channi has asked the DCs to make sure they are involved in mobilising the people.

He said he would himself monitor the delivery of services in a meeting on November 1 and has asked them to get videos made and pictures taken for record and bring these to November 1 meeting.

Among the works that would be undertaken at the Suwidha camps are old age pension, scholarship scheme, 5-marla plots scheme, bus passes, power connections, ashirwad scheme, free toilets scheme, SC/BC loans, certificate for waiver of arrears of power bill up to 2 KW load.

Sources said that the CM wanted to make sure that the residents get their fast delivery of services from a camp instead of going to various government offices. “With the Suwidha camps, the residents will be able to get their works done,” a functionary said.