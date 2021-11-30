Channi only using Dalits as vote bank: AAP

Seeking to corner Charanjit Singh Channi over Dalit welfare, the Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday asked the Punjab Chief Minister to deliver on his party’s promise to give 5 marla plots to members of the SC community, failing which it will do so on coming to power.

AAP Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha said, “Punjab CM is using the SC category as a vote bank but is doing nothing for their progress.”

Chadha claimed that only Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was the genuine sympathiser of the SC community. “In Delhi, the family of a woman Safai Sewak who lost her life during the Corona epidemic was given assistance of Rs 1 crore. ‘Jai Bhim Yojana’ has been implemented under which free preparation for IAS, IPS, IIT and other exams is being provided to chikldren from SC community and a special amount for expenses too is given to them,” he said.

He said the 2022 Assembly poll in Punjab will be a “Kejriwal vs all” affair. “All political parties will again fight assembly elections together to stop AAP and Arvind Kejriwal. But I want to make it clear that the people of Punjab have come to know that this election is ‘Kejriwal vs all’ and people of Punjab are with Kejriwal and not with them (other political parties),” said Chadha.

He claimed that during the 2017 polls, political parties, including the Akali Dal and the BJP, had “transferred” their votes to the Congress party to stop the AAP from forming government in Punjab.

Replying to another question, he said the AAP will soon announce another list of candidates for the polls. The AAP has announced 10 party candidates and all of them are sitting MLAs.

On the possibility his party naming a Dalit as CM candidate, Chadha said, “AAP believes in working and giving representation. But we do not do vote bank politics.”

Replying to a question on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s criticism of Kejriwal for not having even one woman in his Cabinet, Chadha asked the Punjab Congress chief to first ask CM Channi how much does he respect women. “Just respect the women which you know and I know as well… take account of it and then question Kejriwal Sahab,” he said.