No objection to law doing its work: Channi on nephew Honey’s arrest

Reacting to the arrest of his nephew Bhupendra Singh Honey over his alleged involvement in a money laundering case, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that he had no objections to “the law doing its work”.

Honey was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Jalandhar late on Thursday night following an investigation into an illegal sand mining case. Last month, the central probe agency had recovered Rs 10 crore, in connection with the case, of which Rs 8 crore was found from the premises linked to Honey.

However, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi alleged that this was another instance of agencies “being missed” to threaten people and to “put pressure on Opposition leaders”. “This should not be allowed during elections,” she told ANI.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia accused the Punjab Chief Minister of only caring about “Channi, Honey and money.” “Initially, money was seized, then Honey was arrested, and now is the turn of Channi,” he told the news agency.

Late last month, the ED raided the premises of Providers Overseas Consultants private limited Company, of which Honey is a director. The ongoing investigations are based on a 2018 FIR registered at Rahon police station in Nawanshahr district regarding illegal sand mining.