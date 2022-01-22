Channi looted hundreds of crores by engaging in corrupt deals: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said the Rs 11 crore recovery from the residence of CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew by the Enforcement Directorate was just the tip of the iceberg and that Channi had looted hundreds of crores by engaging in corrupt deals.

Addressing gatherings in Gidderbaha, Sukhbir said, “It is shameful that the chief minister is trying to paint himself as a victim of a political witch-hunt after his nephew was caught red-handed with a huge sum of money and gold.” He said that Punjabis would hold Channi accountable for his corrupt deals and that the next SAD-BSP government would take him to task.

Answering a query, Sukhbir said that the release papers of Prof Devinderpal Bhullar had been rejected thrice by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab. He said while this was reflective of the anti-panthic mindset of AAP, it also proved that Punjabis could never trust this party of outsiders to safeguard their interests.

He also pointed out how AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal had earlier betrayed their interests on the issue of SYL canal. He said, similarly, Kejriwal had filed affidavits in the apex court demanding Punjab’s power plants be shut besides registration of criminal cases against the farmers of the state who had burnt their paddy stubble.

Asserting that the SAD was already proceeding towards a complete majority, he said, “Now all genuine opinion makers are convinced that it is the SAD-BSP alliance that will form government in Punjab. He said that both the Congress and AAP were destined to be wiped out in the next election.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Bhartiya Lok Dal extended support to SAD on Friday.