Channi: Kejriwal is an outsider, his agenda is to mislead people

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday inaugurated a slew of development projects worth Rs 25 crore, including a 100-bedded district hospital at a cost of Rs 20.72 crore and newly constructed Shaheed Udham Singh inter-state bus terminus at a cost of Rs 5 crore, in Fazilka.

He also announced a medical college in Fazilka for giving a boost to medical services and studies in this border district.

Taking on the SAD leaders, the CM said that it was the Badal family which was the progenitor of the mafia raj in the state indulging in open loot of resources of Punjab. “The connivance continued even during the regime of Captain Amarinder Singh but now people’s government has taken over with a resolve to finish off the mafia raj,” Channi said.

Calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal an outsider, the CM claimed that the AAP convenor couldn’t undertake even a single development-centric work in Delhi. “However, these people holding malice in their hearts, are making tall promises to the people with a clear agenda to mislead people. But the sensible people of Punjab won’t fall prey to the trap of the outside elements and would keep the reins of power in the hands of the sons of the soil,” Channi said.

Further, the CM pointed out that the main aim of his government is to provide top facilities in the health and educational sectors to the poor and the middle class. He also declared new job-oriented courses at the Post-Graduate Government College in the city.

Promising to conserve the three historically important sites of Fazilka, Channi said that the committee of the department concerned would visit these places and frame a definitive policy for their preservation.

Advocating the propreitary rights on land to the farmers of the border areas, the CM said that the state government, as per the demand of these farmers, would award propreitary rights to those farmers who have paid the price of the land.

Likewise, Channi also promised to take up with the Union government the issue of compensation to the farmers whose land lies beyond the barbed wire, apart from giving compensation with regard to the crops damaged by natural disasters.

Earlier, MLA Devinder Singh Ghubaya and former MP Sher Singh Ghubaya welcomed the CM. On the occasion, former MP Mohan Singh Falianwala, municipal council president Surinder Sachdeva and Gurjant Singh also addressed the people.

Among others present were MLA from Balluana Nathu Ram, MLA from Jalalabad Reminder Awla, Sandeep Jakhar, Deputy Commissioner Babita Kaler and SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill.