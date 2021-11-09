Punjab: Channi govt slashes sand price, fixes it at Rs 5.5/cubic ft

In a major decision, the Punjab Cabinet Tuesday decided that state residents will get sand at a fixed price of Rs 5.50 per cubic feet at the pit-head. After Cabinet approved the Punjab State Sand and Gravel Mining Policy, 2021, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that now each tractor-trolley of sand would cost the residents Rs 850 at the pit-head. A truck-load would cost around Rs 1,600, said sources.

By fixing the price at Rs 5.50, the government has slashed the price by Rs 3.30 per cubic feet. As per the 2019 policy of sand mining, it was fixed at Rs 9.

After the Cabinet meeting, Channi told the media that as per the new policy the sand and gravel shall be provided to the public at Rs 5.5/cft at mining sites. This will also include loading charges, he said.

A functionary of the government, however, said that the transport will not be included in the price. The consumer is free to take his own transport or pay at the market price at Rs 7-8 per km, he added. The districts which are in vicinity of mines will get the sand cheaper compared to those which are situated at a distance due to transportation charges.

The functionary also said earlier before Channi took over, every truck load of sand, carrying 1,000 cubic feet cost the consumer at Rs 2,500 at the mining site.

Channi reduced the price to Rs 9 per cubic feet, thereby bringing the price to Rs 2,000 per truck. By slashing the price further at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet, every truck will now cost the consumer Rs 1,600 at the pit-head.