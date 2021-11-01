Channi visits 5 MLAs, MPs in Jalandhar; prays at Devi Talab temple, plays hockey with Pargat — all in a day

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had a busy day as he visited four MLAs of Jalandhar City, an MP and a former MP in what he termed “courtesy calls”. He again donned the goalkeeper’s kit for some time during the finals of Surjit Hockey Tournament and also visited the Sri Devi Talab Temple where he announced waiver of Goods and Services Tax (GST) on langar.

The CM visited MLAs Rajinder Beri, Bawa Henry, Sushil Rinku, party MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary and former MP Mohinder Singh KP in Jalandhar City, and spent some time with Cabinet Minister Pargat Singh at the stadium ground. His visits to the lawmakers assume significance coming as it does amidst the continued internal wranglings within the Congress. It also assumes significance as the meetings come ahead of the Assembly elections in state early next year. A group of farmers protested briefly outside Bawa Henry’s residence when CM was visiting him.

Earlier in the day, Channi paid obeisance at the revered Shakti Peeth Sri Devi Talab Mandir. “The selfless service of Langar at the centres of Religious & Spiritual Pilgrimage – is an integral part of Punjab’s rich Culture & Heritage. While paying obeisance at Sri Devi Talab Temple, I announced to waive off the GST on Langar served at this highly revered Temple,” Channi said in a tweet.

Speaking at the temple, Channi said the ethos of love, brotherhood and harmony in society will be maintained at every cost and will always remain his government’s top priority. He described his visit to the temple as a “gratifying experience”. He said the Sri Devi Talab temple is a fountainhead of inspiration and positivity for millions of people from around the world. Channi said he came to the shrine to pray for the state, its peace and development, to which his government is fully committed.

In the evening, his deft footwork and defense skills as he hit the field at the Katoch hockey stadium here and defended against fast-paced hits from his sports minister and former India captain Pargat Singh.

During the ongoing final match, being played at the stadium, the chief minister was urged by an organiser to play the game. Channi, who had played handball at university level, took no time to respond and donned the role of a goalkeeper, while Pargat Singh, who is also an Olympian, set his eyes to get past the CM and score goals.

CM Channi at Shakti Peeth Sri Devi Talaab Mandir. He announced waiver of GST on langar at the temple. (Express photo) CM Channi at Shakti Peeth Sri Devi Talaab Mandir. He announced waiver of GST on langar at the temple. (Express photo)

The entire stadium applauded when Channi and Singh hit the field and exhibited their skills.

Channi defended three out of the total five hits made by Pargat Singh. He also defended some hits made by players who were part of the men’s national hockey team in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, it said.

Channi later said that it is a remarkable day of his life as his youthful memories have been relived.

The chief minister said that sports is the only means through which the unbounded energy of the youth can be channelised in a positive manner.

He said that the Punjab government is committed to promoting sporting activities in the state.

Channi said that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that players from Punjab excel in the national and international sports arena.

Meanwhile, Pargat Singh played hockey with veterans and showed his dribbling skills.

Harpreet Singh Mander and Sanjeev Kumar, who played in the Atlanta Olympics under Pargat Singh’s captaincy, were also present.

Calls on Amarinder aide Rana Sodhi

Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, on Sunday called on Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi at his residence, days after the former Cabinet minister’s meeting with AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.

A close confidante of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Rana Sodhi’s meeting with Rahul had taken place a day before former the Captain announced that he would be holding a presser, during which he announced floating his own political party.

Before that Rana Sodhi had also issued a statement saying that the BJP should repeal the farm laws.

Amarinder is waiting to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Sources said he is likely to meet Shah after the latter returns to Delhi, even as the Congress watches Amarinder’s next move keenly. (ENS)