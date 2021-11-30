Channi blames Badals for 2015 sacrilege, police firing; Akalis term it brazen lies

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Tuesday blamed the Badal family for the 2015 sacrilege incidents and the subsequent police firing at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura in Faridkot, invoking sharp reaction from the Shiromani Skali Dal, which accused the Congress leader of telling “brazen lies”.

Addressing a gathering in the New Grain Market of Kotkapura, Channi said the 2015 sacrilege matter is sub-judice so he cannot divulge details. However, he alleged that the Badals were “hand-in-glove with the perpetrators of this heinous crime”.

Channi said the police firing “did not take place on peaceful protestors” at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura, “but in reality took place on our chests”.

“We vow that real perpetrators of this unpardonable crime will not be spared,” the CM further said.

The desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and police firing at Sikh demonstrators protesting against the sacrilege had taken place when the SAD-BJP combine was in power. Channi’s attack on Badals have come at a time when Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been questioning his government over the issue of ensuring justice in case.

The Akali Dal hit out at Channi over his remarks with party Prem Singh Chandumajra asking, “If the case is sub judice, what has given Channi the right to pronounce a judgment? What stops him from sharing the evidence?”.

Terming CM’s statements as “highly irresponsible and politicised”, Chandumajra said, “It is understandable why Channi is behaving like a frustrated politician. He has had Chief Ministership thrust upon him.”

The Akali leader said that former CM Capt Amarinder Singh, Channi, Sidhu, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar “had jointly dictated the investigation report” filed by the SIT led by Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. “These leaders were boasting that it was a historic report and judiciary would send Akali leaders to jail. But when the HC not only called their bluff but also rubbished the report as biased and baseless, these leaders went into hiding,” he said, the Congress leaders now “want to go ahead with politics of blind vendetta against Akali leaders.”

Meanwhile, Channi also trained his guns at his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, calling him an “imposter” and accusing his Aam Aadmi Party of making only false promises and giving fake guarantees.

“The AAP is announcing only false promises, fake guarantees. Kejriwal is an imposter and his announcements and schemes are actually not for the welfare of the public even in Delhi, what to talk of Punjab,” Channi said.

Terming the free power of up to 400 units announced in Delhi is nothing but a gimmick, he said, the AAP government charges a hefty amount if the consumption crosses the 400-unit mark.

Channi further said that all of his government’s promises have been transformed into realities during just two months. “Apart from other welfare schemes, now we are offering the lowest price of power and petrol in Punjab,” he said.

Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, addressing the gathering, said nobody had ever dared to stop illegal buses running on the roads. He further said the government has not only stopped “all the illegal buses but also impounded 135 buses to fill the state coffers with Rs 14 crore”.

Earlier, Markfed chairperson sought grants for developmental works in Faridkot. Local MP Mohammad Sadiq demanded up-gradation of a hospital in Jaitu, which was approved by the CM.

Protests allowed, but only a km away

The local police Tuesday did not allow protestors to reach near the venue of CM’s programme. The protesters included candidates who had given written exam for recruitment as Punjab Police constable, Anganwadi workers apart from AAP workers led by Kotkapura MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan. They staged protests about a km away from CM’s venue even as Channi left the venue for Moga in a helicopter.