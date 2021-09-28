Channi again asks DGP to cut down his security cover

After the Cabinet meeting Monday, Punjab CM Charajit Singh Channi ordered state DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota to cut down his security cover.

In a letter to the DGP, the CM said that he had written to him twice that his security should be reduced. He said he had written first soon after taking oath on September 20 and then sent a reminder on September 22 that his security should be cut down.

In response, Sahota said, “Security wing has been asked to do the assessment and needful would be done in a day or two.”

A government functionary said factors like threat perception were being assessed to ascertain how much security cover can be reduced.

“I am one of you and I don’t need an army of 1,000 security personnel to protect me from my own brethren,” Channi had said on Thursday, adding even 10 policemen can do the job.

Terming it a “sheer wastage of government resources,” he said, “This cannot be allowed as what harm my own Punjabis will do to me as I too am a common man like them.”