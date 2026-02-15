Changing Cities | From tractors to Taj: how farmland gave way to footfall, and sparked the rise of ‘mini-Toronto’

Barnala is not a district that usually finds itself in conversations about destination retail, luxury hospitality, or international lifestyle brands. With a population of a little over six lakh and a city home to around 1.72 lakh residents, the district has long been identified with agriculture, with the exception of the presence of Trident Group. Yet, just 5 km from the city, along the Chandigarh–Bathinda stretch of National Highway 7, a transformation does not announce itself loudly. It emerges gradually.

Fields lie flat against the horizon. Tractors hum along service lanes. Dhabas punctuate long rural silences. Then, almost without warning, traffic begins to slow. Cars veer into a wide entrance. Vehicles halt deliberately.

And rising from what was once uninterrupted farmland stands a 55-acre (19.80 lakh square feet) entertainment and retail ecosystem — HG Eaton Plaza in Handiaya village, now widely dubbed as the “mini-Toronto of Punjab”.

What began as a bold gamble in Punjab’s rural belt has evolved into one of the first-of-its-kind highway destinations not only in North India, but perhaps across the country.

When construction began in 2020 in Handiaya village, barely 5 km from Barnala city, scepticism was universal.

“Retailers asked us directly—who will come here?” recalls Sandeep Singh, who was associated with the project during its early phase. “This was farmland. There was no precedent. But we believed the rural consumer was underestimated.”

Not merely scale, but design philosophy

What sets HG Plaza apart is not merely scale, but design philosophy. Unlike multi-level urban malls that often struggle with visibility and circulation, this development is entirely single-storey. Every outlet opens at ground level. There are no escalator bottlenecks, no hidden corners. The layout encourages leisurely walking, longer engagement and ease for elderly visitors — a conscious decision based on understanding the habits of highway and rural consumers.

Every outlet opens directly onto wide promenades.

“In many cities, multi-level malls face challenges,” says Sukhbir Singh, manager of HG Eaton Plaza. “The main concept behind this was to provide open, walkable layouts. Ground-floor retail provides comfort, visibility and longer engagement.”

Initially spread across 13 acres, the development has since expanded to 55 acres. It now includes a 4.5-acre artificial lake, landscaped plazas, children’s activity zones, and a rapidly growing hospitality cluster. Today, the complex spans over 19.80 lakh square feet of plaza area, housing 64 retail brands, 23 food and beverage outlets and 11 entertainment attractions. Bowling alleys, cricket simulation zones and go-karting — a first-of-its-kind addition in Punjab’s mall ecosystem — draw steady crowds. A five-to-six-screen multiplex is nearing full-scale operations.

Story continues below this ad

Initially spread across 13 acres, HG Plaza has since expanded to 55 acres. (Express photo) Initially spread across 13 acres, HG Plaza has since expanded to 55 acres. (Express photo)

The next phase may redefine the project altogether.

Adding to its cultural dimension, a Jain Haveli franchise from Jalandhar is set to open in the coming months, bringing traditional architecture and regional cuisine into the modern retail environment. A Gateway-branded Taj hotel with around 100 rooms and banquet facilities is also nearing completion. The larger vision includes resort-style plantation spaces creating what planners describe as a “forest within the fields”, hospitality suites and large-scale banquet halls designed for destination weddings.

“When destination weddings happen here, guests won’t need to step outside,” says Sukhbir Singh, the manager of the Plaza. “Multiplex, shopping plaza, entertainment zone, lakefront dining — everything will be within walking distance.” He added that the owner of the Plaza has a big vision for this area with a focus on generating huge employment for the rural folk.

Currently, daily footfall averages between 3,000 and 4,000 visitors, swelling to 8,000 or even 9,000 on weekends. Monthly footfall stands at approximately 1.5 lakh visitors. Management believes that once the hotel, multiplex and Haveli become fully operational, the daily numbers could potentially double.

Story continues below this ad

Those figures are significant. But HG Plaza’s catchment area stretches far beyond district boundaries. Vehicles arriving at the parking lot carry number plates from Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda, Moga, Malerkotla, Ludhiana, parts of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Chandigarh.

“Even a full day feels less to explore everything,” says Namit Bansal, a Delhi-based businessman originally from Bathinda. He remarks that even in Delhi, it is rare to find such a vast, entirely ground-floor mall concept integrated with open spaces and a lake.

The strategy appears to have worked. As brands witnessed strong sales and consistent footfall, expansion followed in phases. Six additional acres have recently been acquired to accommodate more international brands and future developments.

Blending aspiration with accessibility

The brand mix blends aspiration with accessibility. Apparel outlets include well-known national and international names such as Levi’s, US Polo Assn., Jack & Jones, Only, Vero Moda, Van Heusen, Louis Philippe, Allen Solly and Marks & Spencer. Footwear brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, Skechers and Woodland cater to younger demographics and sports enthusiasts.

Story continues below this ad

The food court and dining zones blend global chains and Indian favourites. Restaurants such as McDonald’s, KFC, nick bakers, Haldiram, almost allCoffee brands including Starbucks, Baskin Robinson ice cream, Burger King, Domino’s and Pizza Hut coexist with Indian dining formats and family restaurants. The gradual arrival of established coffee chains reflects a growing café culture even in semi-urban Punjab.

What sets HG Plaza apart, however, is not merely retail variety but ambition. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the project’s most profound impact lies in employment generation.

Approximately 3,000 people have found direct and indirect employment through the ecosystem. Around 150 staff members are dedicated to security and housekeeping alone. Hundreds more work across retail counters, logistics operations, food outlets, maintenance and management. A significant portion of the workforce comprises local youth from Barnala, Mansa, Moga, Sangrur and Bathinda.

“Earlier, people had to migrate to Ludhiana or Chandigarh,” says Mahesh, who works in maintenance. “Now we work close to home.”

Story continues below this ad

Management emphasises structured compliance and formal employment systems. “All employees receive proper salary slips. Labour laws are strictly followed,” says Singh. “We don’t just lease space. We assist brands in recruiting local staff.”

For many young employees, the mall represents more than a workplace. It represents continuity without displacement.

After completing her graduation, Gurjot Kaur was unable to pursue further studies due to family circumstances. She secured employment at an ethnic wear store within the plaza and has been working there for three years. “I can support my family while staying close to my village,” she says, adding that many other graduates and undergraduates share similar stories.

Behind the project stands Lakhbir Singh ‘Lakhi’ Jaildar, a prominent transporter and landowner from Handiaya village. Though once politically active, associates describe him today as focused on long-term regional development. Through the HG Group, which also operates HG Eaton Plaza in Moga, the broader vision extends beyond retail into hospitality and employment-driven infrastructure.

Story continues below this ad

“He always asked — why should our youth leave?” says a senior official associated with the project. “Why can’t world-class infrastructure come here?”

The nickname “Mini Toronto” emerged after bloggers and visitors began comparing its open-plaza format and lakefront layout to suburban retail parks abroad. One Canada-based vlogger observed that the complex resembled North American shopping districts despite being located in rural Punjab. The label endured. Today, locals use it with pride.

The impact is visible beyond the mall’s boundaries. Land values along NH-7 have appreciated. Real estate activity has intensified. Barnala, once nationally recognised mainly for industrial units such as Trident, now possesses a public-facing landmark that attracts visitors across state lines.

As dusk settles, the 4.5-acre lake reflects warm evening lights. Children queue for rides. Families gather along the promenade. Elders sit quietly on shaded benches, watching the movement of a district in transition.

The project has given Barnala a new recognition in North India, huge employment to the unskilled youth, and also the real estate price has gone around the place.

Story continues below this ad

The owner has a dream to provide everything at this one-stop Plaza.

On NH-7, Handiaya Mall is not merely changing how people shop. It is changing how rural Punjab imagines its future.