‘Changes in lifestyle can help reduce risk of cancer’

Cancer is a genetic disease, but environmental and lifestyle-related factors could lead to the disease’s development.

Dr Narendra Kumar Bhalla, Director, Radiation Oncology, Fortis Hospital, stressed the need for early diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Bhalla said although people who indulge in heavy drinking have a high risk of developing cancer, smoking is also a major cause of lung, head, and neck cancer. Consuming tobacco-related products is linked to oral cancer and poses a health risk, he said.

Dr Bhalla further added that physical inactivity can lead to a host of diseases and also increase the risk of cancer. An unhealthy diet poses a great health hazard and increases cancer risk.

While discussing ways to prevent cancer, Dr Bhalla said, “Early diagnosis of cancer and early treatment is the need of the hour. Several cancers are related to lifestyle. Inculcating healthy eating habits and adopting a good way of life can go a long way in preventing the disease. It is important to maintain weight as per the body mass index, as being overweight poses a health hazard.”

Consumption of excessive sugar, he added, not only leads to obesity but invariably increases the risk of cancer. So one must maintain a healthy and balanced diet while also maintaining adequate fluid intake.

“Consumption of alcohol can cause cancers of the mouth and throat. Smoking releases several harmful chemicals which can cause cancer of the mouth, throat, lungs, and urinary bladder. Processed foods and meat are known to increase the risk of cancer,” said Dr Bhalla.