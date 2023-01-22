Changes to Housing bylaws: Affected Panchkula residents set to forge state-wide coalition

Haryana State HUDA Sectors Confederation and Residents’ Welfare Association, Panchkula, held a meeting to discuss the continuous high-rise constructions happening in the city, which allows for stilt + 4 apartments and issues affecting the residents at Jatt Bhawan on Saturday. “Citizen is the master,” said chief guest General VP Malik, former Army chief quoting PM Narendra Modi.

“This arbitrariness is going on for years. People invest their entire savings to build a home but these amendments in building code are taking that away from them. I am talking here as a citizen, and I have no intention to become a leader. I will go to court with you if necessary,” he said to the attendees.

Yashvir Malik, convenor of HUDA Sectors, said he condemned the housing bylaw amendments. He said, “The conglomerates of Gurgaon are the beneficiaries, by constructing these matchbox buildings. The Master Plan 2031 should not be changed as per law but here we are”.

He also discussed all the recent amendments and urged the attendees to come forward and fight for their right as these are not only affecting them but will also affect the next generation.

“I was inspired by the Supreme Court’s verdict in Chandigarh, which is why I am here standing with you all,” Gen Malik said.

The affected residents are demanding that construction work be halted immediately to prevent further deterioration of their homes. On January 29, the federation plans to hold a full-fledged meeting with all affected residents from Panchkula, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Panipat.

During the meeting, issues concerning education, sewerage, water, and electricity were also discussed. More than 100 Panchkula residents from various sectors attended the meeting.