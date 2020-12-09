In change from past, BJP-dominated Pathankot too responds to bandh call

Congress workers blocked Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway during Bharat Bandh in support of farmers on Tuesday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Unlike in the past, BJP-dominated Pathankot also responded to the Bharat bandh call made by farmer unions on Tuesday.

Represented by BJP MP Sunny Deol, Pathankot had given a miss to the Punjab bandh call given by farmer unions on September 25. While it has so far been the least impacted by the farmer union’s campaign against the BJP government, a major part of Pathankot remained shut down on Tuesday.

“We knew that slowly public of Pathankot will understand why farmers are protesting. It is true that we couldn’t get desired response to Punjab bandh call in September. But Bharat Bandh call has got very good response from Pathankot, which is considered to be the stronghold of BJP. It also means that government propaganda is failing and people are understanding that demands of farmers are genuine,” said Shiv Kumar, a farmer leader.

A rally was also held in Balmiki chowk of Pathankot city which was attended by Hind Kisan Sabha, Zamhoori Kisan Sabha, NRMU, Dairy Union, Dr Ambedkar Mission, Miri Piri organisation and Naujwan Ekta.

A part of Pathankot city opened partially. Bandh was completely successful in rest of the Majha region. Gurdaspur and Batala also observed complete bandh.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, state chief Satnam Singh Pannu said that road traffic was blocked at 77 places in region. He said, “Emergency services were not interrupted. Punjab bandh has got the support of all sections. Punjabis have succeeded in shutting down the whole of Punjab and shutting down India. The shutdown has been successful across the country.”

Protesters also blocked Amritsar Golden Gate on NH-1. The protest march had started in city from Hall Gate at 8 am and concludes at Golden gate.

Dal Khalsa also participated in bandh and appealed to PM Narendra Modi to “shun ego and concede to the rightful demand of farmers and withdraw three contentious farm laws”.

Party spokesman Kanwar Pal Singh participated in the bandh call and staged dharna at Bhandari bridge along with party activists.

Taking with the media, Kanwar Pal Singh accused the Modi government for “taking rigid and autocratic stand, which is anti-people”. He said the farmers’ agitation has been transferred into people’s movement with cross-section of society standing with the cause of farmers.

“Farmers’ agitation has raised the ray of hope in people that democracy may prevail and lakhs of farmers from Punjab and Haryana sitting on the periphery of Delhi seeking repealing of three laws will return to their native places with success,” said Kanwar Pal.

Meanwhile, activists of Sikh Youths of Punjab led by Paramjit Singh Mand and students of Guru Nanak Dev University also participated in the protest rally. They were carrying placards on which it was written ‘Mr Modi Shun Ego and Withdraw Three Farm Laws.’ Youth leader Paramjit said the bandh is people’s mandate against Modi government’s stubborn attitude.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd