Change in patterns after Covid-19: Migration to UK, US drops; Germany & France stick out for Indian students, says report

Senior officers and experts discussed a report on the international migration and mobility of Indian youth and other migrants, which was prepared by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the UN migration agency, in Chandigarh on Monday. The report, which was released in Delhi in February this year, was disseminated for the northern region on Monday.

The event began with opening remarks by Sanjay Awasthi, Head of Office, IOM India; Pramod Kumar, Chairman, Institute for Development and Communication (IDC), Chandigarh; Anurag Verma, senior IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary, Punjab; and Yashudeep Singh, IFS officer and Protector of Emigrants, Chandigarh.

According to the report, India has emerged as a major global source of migrants, with migration patterns changing significantly after the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the major trends identified is the diversification of Indian students’ study destinations beyond the traditional Western countries. The students have traditionally preferred universities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

“However, 2024 saw a sharp downturn in Indian student flows to the top Western destinations. According to India’s Bureau of Immigration’s data, the number of Indians going for higher studies fell 15 per cent in 2024 — from approximately 8.93 lakh in 2023 to approximately 7.59 lakh in 2024. This is one of the only declines since 2019 (apart from the 2020 pandemic dip). The drop was most pronounced for Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States,” mentioned the report.

The report noted that Canada witnessed the steepest decline in Indian student enrolments. “Factors include Canada’s stricter visa and permit rules and diplomatic tensions. In 2023, amid India-Canada political rifts, Canada capped study permits and tightened visa scrutiny… Many Indian students (especially in private colleges) faced delays or denials,” the report said.

The report also observed that Indian students are increasingly choosing alternative destinations that offer affordable education, favourable immigration pathways and greater geopolitical stability.

Story continues below this ad

Many of these non-traditional destinations recorded double- or triple-digit growth between 2019 and 2024.

Major European Union (EU) countries have become attractive because of their high-quality education and low or no tuition fees.

“Germany is a standout. Indian student enrolments in Germany jumped 34 to 42 per cent recently, making Indians the largest group of foreign students there (49,000 in 2023/24). Programmes taught in English and robust post-study work options (18-month job search visas) help,” mentioned the report.

According to the report, France also recorded approximately 25 per cent growth in Indian student enrolments due to active recruitment initiatives.

Story continues below this ad

“Smaller European nations like Ireland, Sweden/Finland, Austria, Italy and Spain have all reported rising numbers of Indian students, drawn by lower costs and simplified visas. Even Russia, traditionally popular for medical education, saw an approximately 30 per cent increase in Indian students in 2024, despite geopolitical issues, due to affordable fees and available seats in medical programmes.”

During the discussion, the speakers underscored the growing importance of migration in India’s development trajectory. They emphasised the need for inclusive, rights-based and evidence-informed migration governance. They highlighted the importance of strengthening migrant protection, enhancing awareness, and expanding access to safe, orderly and regular migration pathways.