Chandimandir military station steps up corona vigil, takes several measures

Extensive precautionary arrangements have been made in Chandimandir military station in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with curbs being placed at the number of people gathering at one stop and changing time slots of veterans and serving personnel at CSD canteen to stop overcrowding.

Officials say that the focus at present is to ensure that if there are any infections of the virus, these be segregated and quarantined and also to ensure that there is no secondary infection. “We are acting as per the guidelines being given by the medical authorities and everything is being done in a gradual and phased manner so as not to spread any panic,” said an Army officer.

The Khetarpal Officers Institute (KOI) has been closed for the time being and the restaurant service at the Shivalik Environment Park and Training Area (SEPTA) has also been stopped. However, golfers can use the golf course at SEPTA provided there is no overcrowding.

The shopping centre within the military station is open for now but separate timing slots have been instituted for veterans and serving personnel dependent upon the canteen. This has been done to make sure that there is no big rush at the counters and resultant overcrowding.

Special attention is also being paid to the ATMs installed within the station as these are frequently used. Personnel have been deployed at these machines in order to sanitise them at short intervals so that there is no fear of contamination.

The Defence Services Officers Institute (DSOI) in Sector 36 is functional as of now but weekly tombolo has been stopped for the present. Similarly, the CSD canteen functioning out of Sector 29 is also working, although it was closed for a day due to a miscommunication.

The Mohali CSD canteen is also functioning, though there is a huge rush there almost every day which raises concern about spread of infection. There are no precautionary measures for the CSD customers like sanitising their hands. But the canteen employees are wearing protective masks.

The Army has taken numerous steps in order to tackle the likelihood of the spread of coronavirus amongst its ranks, especially after a jawan of Ladakh Scouts was found to be infected in Ladakh.

This includes curtailing of courses, temporary duties and ensuring that the physical training exercises are carried out with due caution and gathering or more than 50 people are not allowed.

All wargames and exercises on large scale have been postponed along with various training and promotion cadres run for the jawans. No leave less than 15 days is being sanctioned and that too is being given only in most pressing circumstances. Personnel are being encouraged to remain in their units and not travel outside the military stations in order to avoid being infected by the virus. Thus, no outpasses are being given to jawans in their units in order to visit civilian areas.

Also, on these lines all non-essential conferences and seminars have also been cancelled and festival and family welfare events involving public gathering have also been cancelled.

Collective training events at unit and brigade levels have also been postponed and where they were already underway, instructions have been given to exercise due caution and to avoid large gatherings. Sports competitions at unit level too have been postponed.

