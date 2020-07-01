Chandimandir Military Station: Cluster of houses cordoned off after Lt Colonel’s brother tests Covid positive

Army sources informed that the cluster of houses where the patient lived has been quarantined and cordoned off. (Representational image) Army sources informed that the cluster of houses where the patient lived has been quarantined and cordoned off. (Representational image)

A part of the residential accommodation at Chandimandir Military Station has been cordoned off several residents quarantined after a person living there was tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Sources informed that the patient is the brother of a serving officer and was living in latter’s official accommodation inside the miltary station. The patient is a civilian while his brother is a Lt Colonel and is a doctor at the Command Hospital.

Army sources informed that the cluster of houses where the patient lived has been quarantined and cordoned off. “The individual was asymptomatic and had gotten himself tested voluntarily because he was to undertake a journey,” an officer said. All the officers and their family members who live in that particular cluster have been put under observation.

The known contacts of the doctor at the Command Hospital as well as those who came in touch with him during his professional duties have also been placed under quarantine. A contact tracing exercise is being undertaken at the Command Hospital.

The anti-Covid protocol being followed by Chandimandir Military Station has been extended till July 31.

“The safety measures being observed inside the military station were already very stringent. Contact tracing of this individual is being done around the living quarters also in order to find out how he may have contracted the virus and whether the virus may have been passed on to others,” an officer said.

As of now all individuals who have to enter the military station after coming from out of town have to mandatorily undergo 14-day quarantine. All those who enter the station in connection with work are screened with thermal scanners and their vehicles sprayed with disinfectants.

Recently, the station had relaxed it’s rules to allow entry to golfers to play at the Shivalik Environmental Park and Training Area. A CSD canteen has been opened under makeshift arrangements near the main gate of the station so that veterans who live outside the station do not have to enter it in order to make their purchases.

