Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu wins maiden PGTI title

Chandigarh golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu claimed his maiden PGTI title in style as he carded a final round score of eight-under-64 and an impressive overall score of 23-under-265 to win the Indian Oil Servo Masters Golf 2021 tournament at Digboi on Saturday. Bengaluru golfer M Dharma came second with an overall total of 17-under-271.

“I have let my clubs do the talking and all the hard work I’ve put in is paying off. I can’t be more thankful to my team consisting of my coach and physiologist. They’ve all been part of this process. It’s a special moment for me and I want to treasure it. I am now looking forward to the next few events as the hunger to win is still there,” said Sandhu.

The 24-year-old winner was leading by two shots after the third round. He then made an eagle, eight birdies and two bogeys in his final round to claim the title and prize money of Rs 9,69,900.

Sandhu, who has had nine top-10 finishes, including six in the last seven tournaments on the PGTI Tour, beat the the previous lowest winning total of 20-under-268. He has now moved from 11th place to sixth place in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Sandhu, son of Brigadier Balwinder Singh Sandhu, said “I started with the same feeling as the first three days but Dharma played some phenomenal golf on the first eight holes and gave me a tough time on the front-nine. But on the back-nine I got the reins back and took control. I had a tricky start so the birdie on the third was crucial to get back into the game. Similarly, the birdie on the 11th hole set up momentum for a terrific run on the back-nine. After the eagle on the 15th, I knew I had it in the bag but still wanted to see how low can I go and that explains my aggressive approach until the end. Winning before on the

Feeder Tour did help me today. I told myself that if could do it then, I can do it today.”

Sandhu remembered his days of starting playing golf. “I picked up golf as a little kid in the northeast while my father was posted in Dimapur, Nagaland. So coming here is always nostalgic for me. Now winning here further strengthens my special connection with the region,” he said.